Melrose Jewelers Launches Brand New Range of Rolex Watches With Pure and Authentic Italian Made Gold

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has introduced new and authentic Rolex Watches with hundred percent pure Italian made gold. Italian made gold is recognized world over for its quality and reliability. Melrose Jewelers is #1 online retailer of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster, Rolex sports Watches and other brands and diamond jewelry across the nation. It is growing rapidly world over with its retail website.



President of Melrose Jewelers, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are launching ravishing collection of Rolex Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona, and other with brand new Italian-made gold, gold & stainless steel, or other material replacement bracelet, as specific in the product description on our website, unless otherwise noted. The reason we replace the original bands is because they often become very loose over time and need to be replaced, on average, every seven to ten years with normal wear. Our Rolex Watches comes with a new, high-quality bracelet that exceeds industry quality standards.”



Rolex sports Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Submariner and other luxurious watches like Rolex Oyster Perpetual and Rolex Datejust at Melrose Jewelers, are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options. These classic and elegant wristwatches are crafted by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of Rolex across the world. Melrose Jewelers stands tall with long proven track record of quality watches and jewelry for both men and women across the world with complete customer satisfaction.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. They provide their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They sell their watches at wholesale prices by passing their volume-buying savings on to their valued customers.



