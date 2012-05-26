Melrose Jewelers Launches Mother's Day Rolex Sale from 7th of May to 14th May With Comprehensive Two Year Warranty

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers proudly announces comprehensive two year warranty on all the Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejusts,Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona and Rolex Explorer. These masterpieces are unique in design and quality. They are admired world wide for their eternal attraction and ability to improve wearer's confidence. Melrose Jewelers is #1 online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry in and around the U.S.A.



President of Melrose Jewelers, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are offering comprehensive two year warranty on our extensive range of Rolex Watches at Mother's Day Rolex Sale of this season. If for any reason your watch stops functioning during the course of normal use within two years of purchase, you can ship it back to us overnight, at our cost, and we will repair or replace it for free. This has been done to make our customer's experience more comfortable with us. You can avail this offer on ravishing Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Datejusts.”



These amazing timepieces are designed by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of Rolex Watches. They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world in showroom mint condition. They have collection of most renowned brands of Rolex Watches in the World. They are Rolex Daytona for race and timed sports, Rolex Submariner for swimming and surfing, Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events and Rolex Datejusts for redefining luxury.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via retail website. They works on simple premise: purchasing a Rolex Watch at Melrose Jewelers should not be mysterious and complicated. They provide their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally.



