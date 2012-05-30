Melrose Jewelers Launches Much Awaited Range Of Rolex Datejusts With Lowest Prices Of The Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Rolex Watches are symbols of luxury for watch lovers all over the world. Their eternal charm and strong design are able to enhance wearer's confidence and style to a new level. Considering great demand of these luxurious timepieces, Melrose Jewelers comes up with exclusive range of Rolex Datejusts at the collection. Other Rolex Watches on offer are Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer. Melrose Jewelers is the leading online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry in the U.S.A and expanding world over at very fast rate.



Mr.Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are expanding our range of Rolex Watches with the launch of ravishing collection of Rolex Datejusts of this season. We appreciate long patience of our valued customers and promise complete satisfaction in return at our offer. You can have these Rolex Datejusts and Rolex sports Watches with lowest prices of the year. This long awaited range of Rolex Watches is sure to left an everlasting impression of your persona. Our Rolex sports Watches comes in Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer brands.”



Rolex Datejusts is one of the most renowned luxury timepieces of today. It was launched in 1945. This is well known as first wristwatch to showcase the date function. Rolex Datejusts stands as a mark of distinction for any gentleman who enjoys the refinement of a fine timepiece. Their classic and sophisticated design have maintained them as the most preferred Rolex Watch for over sixty years. Rolex sports Watches are available in Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming and Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events. They are offering Rolex Watches in stainless steel, two tone and 18k solid gold options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They works on simple premise: purchasing a Rolex Watch at Melrose Jewelers should not be mysterious and complicated. They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world.



To know more visit http://www.melrosejewelers.com