Melrose Jewelers Launches Ravishing Collection Of Rolex Watches With 30 Days Exchange or 3 -Day Return Policy

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has offered 30 days exchange or 3-day return policy on all the Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and sports watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer at this season's collection. These luxurious timepieces are an perfect accessory to make one's impression and improve personality. Melrose Jewelers is the USA's #1 online retailer of luxurious wristwatches, including Men's and Ladies' Rolex Watches.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “We want to make sure that you will purchase Rolex Watches as pictured and as described on the website. If your watch is not as pictured and as explained, you can return it for a full refund or exchange within three business days from the date you received the watch. In addition to this three-day inspection period, we also provide a 30-day exchange period; if you are not satisfied with your purchase, we will happily exchange your timepiece for another watch of equal value within 30 days from the date you received your watch. You can avail this offer on all the brands of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual”



Rolex Watches are time tested for their quality and ability to add an extra confidence to the personality. All the Rolex Watches at Melrose Jewelers are made of pure, authentic Italian made gold and original components. They are all designed by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of these luxurious timepieces. Rolex sports Watches on offer are the Rolex Daytona for timed sports, the Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming, the Rolex Explorer for hiking. Other Rolex brands Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual are leaders in their own segment. All of these watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches every year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit http://www.melrosejewelers.com