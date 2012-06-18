Melrose Jewelers Launches Ravishing Collection of Rolex Watches With Lowest Prices of This Season

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster and others are the ultimate accessories to decorate every watch lovers wrist. Catering to the same, Melrose Jewelers has launched its exclusive Rolex Watches collection with surprisingly lowest prices of the year. Melrose Jewelers is leading online retailer of Rolex Watches for both men and women in and around the nation. It is expanding world over via its retail website.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are launching range of Rolex Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and other with guaranteed lowest prices of the year. Apart from price benefit, you can also avail three part warranty on all of the watches. We are offering these offers on all the watches in collection such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Datejust and other brands of Rolex Watches. Our clients are our priority and because of that we continuously come with offers and rewards.”



This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of unbelievably fabulous discounts offered by the leading discounted watch retailer during this seasons collection. The exclusive collection includes Rolex watches from classic to modern and to traditional styles catering to all kinds of specific needs of people. The collection has a modern and sporty appearance while at the same time maintaining the classic elegance associated with the Rolex brand. The watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Oyster are awe-inspiring, with glistening clear diamonds and impeccable detail characterized by hundreds of striations. The popular dial colors: pink, silver, champagne, and mother of pearl are available in all of the watches launched. This brand new range of Rolex Watches comes with pure and authentic Italian made Gold



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). It uses only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003. Melrose Jewelers is the USA's leading online retailer of Rolex Explorer wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the showroom operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of Rolex watches per year to customers all over the world.



To know more visit www.melrosejewelers.com.