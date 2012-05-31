Melrose Jewelers Launches Ravishing Rolex Watches With Exclusive Three Part Warranty

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Rolex Watches are ultimate in luxury and desired by most in the world for its appeal and design. Considering increasing demand, Melrose Jewelers has offered exclusive three part warranty on all the Rolex Watches at their collection of this season comprises of amazing range of Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Daytona and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers, took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We have come up with three part warranty on all the Rolex Watches in form of comprehensive two year warranty, life time authenticity guarantee and 30 days exchange policy or three days return policy. Our extensive and beautiful collection of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner Rolex Explorer and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual are available with lowest prices of the year. It is best opportunity to wear a luxury and add more glimmer to your personality with these timepieces.”



All the Rolex Watches are available with two year warranty of functionality, lifetime authenticity guarantee after complete satisfaction from AIGL and their expert watch makers and 30 days exchange policy or three days return policy. Through exchange policy customers can exchange their Rolex Watches if they are not satisfied with the purchase, with another Watch of equivalent price within 30 days of their transaction. They are offering new 2012- style hidden- clasp bands on the Rolex Datejust at the collection. Their other Rolex Watches, such as Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming and Rolex Explorer for diving and outdoor events, are available with extensive range and prices. Rolex Watches at Melrose Jewelers comes in solid gold, stainless steel, 18k and stainless steel options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches every year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.

To know more visit http://www.melrosejewelers.com