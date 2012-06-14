Melrose Jewelers Offers 3% Cash Back Customer Loyalty Program on All the Rolex Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has launched exclusive customer loyalty program for all the Rolex Watches as a thanks giving gesture to its valued and loyal customers. Rolex Watches is tried and tasted brand of several decades and enjoy preference among customers across the world. Melrose Jewelers is the nation's leading online retailer of Rolex Watches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry and expanding world wide via retail website.



Mr Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “Melrose Jewelers Dollars Rewards Program has been introduced in order to thank our loyal customers for their long kept faith in all the Rolex Watches. You can avail this exclusive offer on all the major brands such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual. Customers can now automatically earn 3% cash back in MJ Dollars on all future purchases from our website”



Customer loyalty program starts functioning immediately after customer purchase any Rolex Watch from the website of Melrose Jewelers. As soon as the transaction is complete, customer automatically receives 3% cash back in MJ Dollars. Customer can then use this towards during any further purchases. For example, if a customer purchased a Ladies' Presidential Rolex for $7,225, $217 MJ Dollars will be credited to customer's account. Customers will be able to use the MJ Dollars earned as a discount in future purchase. All the Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. They provide their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They sell their watches at wholesale prices by passing their volume-buying savings on to their valued customers.To know more visit www.melrosejewelers.com.