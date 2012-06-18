Melrose Jewelers Offers New 2012- Style Hidden- Clasp Bands on Stainless Rolex Datejust

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has launched brand new range of Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Daytona and other watches with amazing prices and lots of benefits at this year's collection. They have offered new 2012 style hidden clasp bands on stainless Rolex Datejust. This has been done to enhance its ravishing collection at Melrose Jewelers. The #1 online jewelry store has launched the collection to fulfill the rising demands of Rolex Watches enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “In this year's collection of beautiful and luxurious Rolex Watches, we have launched shipping of Rolex Datejust with new 2012-style hidden-clasp bands to fulfill large demand of Datejust among watch wearers around the world. You can have other major brands of Rolex Watches at our range such as Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and others. All of the mentioned watches are recognized as the most sought after brand across the world. You can avail this ravishing collection of Rolex Watches with lowest prices of this season in comfortable and convenient shopping environment.”



The Stainless Steel Rolex Datejust is the ultimate wrist accessory for any occasion. With a sophisticated, yet subtle design, it is good for casual day to day wear or can be paired with the finest suit or sports coat. The Stainless Steel Rolex Datejust is a must for any watch enthusiast and an excellent choice for the first time Rolex Watches shopper. Though crafted for a more subtle appearance, when enhanced with arraignment of diamond additions, it is sure to make a bold statement of style and class. Apart from it, customers can avail range of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming, Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events and other brands at the collection. All the watches are available with stainless steel, two tone, 18k and solid gold options. Melrose Jewelers is proud to offer the Rolex Watches in a variety of styles to suit every customer's taste and preference.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. It has now become one of the largest online retailers of both man’s and woman’s pre-owned Rolex Oyster Perpetual and diamond jewelry across the world. They provide their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They have also gained the attention of Forbes and Business Week owing to the store's extraordinary performance. Their comprehensive Rolex Education section is used by both customers and Rolex technicians alike.



To know more visit www.melrosejewelers.com.