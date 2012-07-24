Melrose.com Announces Huge Discounts on Diamond Bezel Rolex Datejust and Other Rolex Watches at Summer Sale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Melrose.com is leading online retailer of pre-owned Rolex Watches made of pure and authentic components in the nation. They have announced range of discounts and other offers on Rolex Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and others, at this season's summer sale. All the watches ship in showroom mint condition and come with Italian made gold. They offer three part warranty including two years warranty of functioning, life time authenticity guarantee and 30 days exchange policy.



President of Melrose.com, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “Under our expansion strategy, we have offered discounts of up to $1500 on all the Rolex Watches such as Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer and others. You can avail our special discounts on marvelous Diamond Bezel Rolex Datejust and President. We are offering a free luxury watch winder with each and every purchase of the Rolex Watches.”



Melrose.com is gradually becoming globally recognized online retailer. Their collection comprises of most renowned timepieces of all times. Their summer collection ranges from Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona to Rolex Explorer. All the Rolex Watches are crafted by expert watchmakers who have experience of more than twenty years in importing, restoring and retailing of luxurious wristwatches. Rolex Watches comes in stainless steel, two tones, 18k and solid gold options. Earlier Melrose.com Launched Largest Inventory of Top Rated Rolex Watches at this Summer Collection.



Melrose.com is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Melrose.com is the USA's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the showroom operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of Rolex watches per year to customers all over the world.



