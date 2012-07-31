Melrose.com Announces Three Part Warranty on Every Purchase of Rolex Watches at the Season Sale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Melrose.com has announced three part warranty on every purchase of amazing Rolex Watches including all major brands. This season's collection comprises of extensive range of mens and ladies Rolex timepieces of Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex President and other brands. Melrose.com, is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight.



Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose.com, stated, “We are proud to announce three part warranty in form of two year warranty against manufacturing defects, life time authenticity guarantee and 30 days exchange or 3 days return policy. Our exclusive collection of mens and ladies Rolex timepieces are available with lowest prices of the year. So, come and grab this ultimate opportunity to own a piece of luxury to decorate your persona or make a possession. Our brands such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex President and sports watches are universally most acclaimed watches. Since launching, we have captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in last fiscal year. ”



Melrose.com offers two year warranty of functionality and ensure free repair in case of manufacturing defects if any within said period. Their lifetime authenticity guarantee come after thorough inspection and appraisal of AIGL and their experienced watch makers. With 3 days return or 30 days exchange policy, clients can exchange their Rolex Watches if they are not satisfied with the purchase, with another watch of equivalent value within 30 days of their transaction. They are offering new 2012- style hidden- clasp bands on the Rolex Datejust at collection. Their Rolex sports Watches, such as Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming and Rolex Explorer for diving and outdoor events, are true possession for anyone.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They work on simple premise: purchasing at the store should be hassle free and with confidence. They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world. They operates their showroom via retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. They are proud member of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Their extensive line includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.



