Melrose.com Becomes the World's 604th Largest Online Retail Store After Its Record Breaking Sales Figure of 2012

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Rolex largest vendor, Melrose.com now becomes the world's 604th ranking online retail store. Melrose.com's founder and President believes that this new achievement is the results of his website's record breaking sales in 2012. Melrose.com has always been in the headlines of many leading business magazines for selling the most authentic and premier quality luxury watches of the apex brands of the watch industry. Those vintage wrist watch models of the ace brand Rolex which gained wads of popularity in the early 70's and 80's of James Bond's movies can also be found at this one stop destination.



The 34 years old President Of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal called for a press conference after the new achievement of his company. He started off in front of media by saying that, “Yes, we have proven to the retail world market that running a business on a profit mode even in the phase of economy crisis is also possible. The year 2012 has not been pleasant for the country's economic growth and this has drastically effected several businesses as well. Even in such situation with the help of our competent marketing team, we have been able to implement the most growth oriented policies to our business. As an outcome, the sales of mens rolex watches and ladies rolex watches of our online store has surpassed all the previous records. More than 25% increased sales of our offered luxury watches are evident that we always give our customers a bit extra than what they expect.”



The elated Mr. Agarwal ended the conference by saying, “ I feel even more confident now after our new achievement and I promise to all the watch enthusiasts that we will keep on doing the hard yards and would continue to bring the most classy wrist watches of rolex and other front line brands at market's lowest price brackets. “



Melrose.com is USA's only online luxury watch store which deals in the most number of luxury brand watches. Melrose.com deals in both brand new and pre-owned watches and back their all offered timepieces with comprehensive warranty period. All the pre-owned watches of Melrose.com must pass rigorous quality checks in to get displayed for sale. This ensures the delivery of every pre-owned watches of Melrose.com to the customer's hands in the “showroom mint” condition.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.