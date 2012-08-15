Melrose.com Emerges As 604th Largest Online Retailer by Leading Internet Retailer Magazine

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Melrose.com has announced that it has been listed as the 604th largest internet retailer in the world, based on revenue, by Internet Retailer Magazine. This magnificent feat has been published in Internet Retailer’s Second 500 Guide which is available in digital as well as print form at the Internet Retailer website. Melrose.com has achieved this recognition with over $10.6 million in 2011 revenue a jump of over 100% over 2010. Other sites within the same ranking vicinity of Melrose.com include widely recognized names such as Helzberg Diamonds, True Religion Jeans, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Ace Hardware, and Aveda.



Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose.com stated, “We are elated to be on the Internet Retailer Top 1000 list for the first time ever. We never realized how big our business would grow when we first started it, and this is a testament to our young team’s hard work and dedication. While we, historically, have sold mainly big brand luxury watches like Rolex, Cartier, and Breitling, we recently launched over 5000 new products on our website including the brands Omega, Tag Heuer, Chopard, Michelle Watches, Chanel, Gucci, Jaeger LeCoultre, Longines Watches and many more. Within 12 to 18 months our goal is to be well within the top 500 e-commerce companies in the world.”



This announcement was made by Stephaney Moore, Research Analyst at Internet Retailer Magazine. Apart from luxurious watches including Rolex Watches, Momo Design Watches, Michelle watches and others Melrose.com profile in the Internet Retailer guide includes Melrose.com’s Web site features & functions, financials, primary metrics such as SKUs, Monthly Visits, Conversion Rate, and Average Ticket size. Also included is a Shopper Profile, use of Social Media & M-Commerce, Corporate Information, and a list of web-based vendors.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They ship thousands of luxurious Rolex Watches and others every year around the world. They operate their showroom via retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. They are proud member of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.