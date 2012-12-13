Melrose.com Introduces Its New and Exclusive Collection of Cartier Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Rolex retailer, Melrose.com has come up with an exclusive collection of luxurious wrist watches. This time, the website has incorporated a few evergreen timepieces from the apex band Cartier. The new product lines introduced by Krishan Agarwal, President of Melrose.com are the ultimate resemblance of elegance and supreme quality. Cartier is a French brand that has been a status symbol since the time it came into existence. The imposing designs and maestro artistry of Cartier watches make them one of the most sought after brand among the watch fanciers. Krishan Agarwal's owned website, Melrose.com sells pre-owned watches from world renowned brands and warranties its watches directly through its store.



Founder and President of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “ We are thankful to our customers who have embraced and admired our wrist watch collections so far. This gives us the impetus to continue with our research and quest out the products of the best brands. And with the hardship of our marketing team, we have come up with a new range of most desired Cartier watches. According to our past conducted research, it has transpired that the three Cartier models Cartier Baignoire, Cartier Ronde and Cartier Delices have transcended the features of all other similar product lines, so we have assimilated these three and few other master pieces to our online inventory. As Cartier watches are popular for its cutting edge designs and impeccable workmanship, buyers can stay relieved with the quality and perfection of the products. “



Melrose.com deals in both new and used watches. Buyers can avail amazing discounts on used watches which are in complete unscathed conditions. Their new inclusion of Cartier watches provide a wide range of collection for both men and women. Every watch under Cartier Baignoire product brand is specially designed and crafted for ladies and the watch models are described as “soft and poetic approach to time.” These watches come with an 18K gold band, a manual winding movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The Cartier Delices watch model features an elegant and unique case and bezel design. It also resists water till the depth of 30 meters. Like the other two watch models for ladies, Cartier Ronde can be a best pick for those men who want a classy adornment for their hands. Cartier spares no detail in creating the most luxurious watches for any business professional, celebrity, collector or politician.



Krishan Agarwal is proud to work with Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier Watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega Watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.