Melrose.com Launches Amazing Line of Luxurious Rolex Sports Watches With Pure Italian Made Gold

Melrose.com is the leading online retailer of pre-owned Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry across the nation. At the occasion of this year's summer collection, they have come up with exclusive line of Rolex sports Watches with amazing options and price range. Their sports watches comprise of Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer.



Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose.com stated, “Considering huge demand for our elegant and powerful sports watches among watch lovers, we have introduced brand new line of Rolex sports Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Daytona at our summer collection. You can avail these amazing and strong watches with most affordable prices of the segment. We deal in watches made of original Rolex components and pure Italian made gold. All the artists at our manufacturing unit have more than 20 years of experience in importing, restoring and retailing of luxurious Rolex Watches. Other watches at the collection are Rolex President, Rolex Datejust and many more universally renowned brands.”



Rolex Watches introduced its sports watches primarily for individualized sporting events. The Rolex Submariner, introduced in 1953, was the first watch to be water resistant up to 300 meters. It is one of the most sought after Rolex Watches with patented triple-seal Triplock winding crown. Another timepiece, Rolex Explorer is grabbing adventurer's attention since 1971. It comes with 24 hour hand, which is invaluable to speleologists and polar explorers as it allows them to distinguish between day from night. Their latest Rolex Explorer is available with 42 mm case and helps better in expeditions and outdoor events. Their Rolex Daytona is an apt choice for timed sports around the world. Along with above mentioned sports watches Melrose.com offers other classic and luxurious watches such as Rolex President and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust in their executive collection of the season. All the Rolex Watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose.com is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC).



