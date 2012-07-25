Melrose.com Launches Free Overnight Shipping Service With Reputed FedEx for All the Rolex Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Melrose.com is nationally recognized online retailer for all the major brands of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry and expanding globally via its retail website. In their collection of the season, they have announced free ground shipping in and around the nation with guaranteed service of FedEx. FedEx is a world-wide recognized service provider for their prompt and timely delivery with assured safety of consignment. Melrose.com provides the luxurious Mens Rolex, Ladies Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and others with lots of benefits.



Mr Krishan Agarwal, President of Melrose.com took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “we feel great to announce free Federal Express service for all the Rolex Watches including Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and others, all across the nation. Our free overnight shipping comes with full insurance against theft or damage during shipping. A signature and valid government-issued ID are both required to ensure your consignment reaches you safely and securely.”



All the luxurious Rolex timepieces ship in showroom mint condition. Their pure and authenticated wristwatches are made of original Italian made gold and guaranteed Rolex components. Melrose.com has offered the amazing Ladies & Mens Rolex Watches including Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, Rolex President and sports watches with three part warranty. Their artists have more than 20 years of experience in importing, restoring and retailing of the elegant and trendy Rolex Watches. All the Rolex Watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options. Their three part warranty comes in form of lifetime authenticity guarantee, two year manufacturing warranty and 30 days exchange policy.



Their Rolex sports Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer are among the first choices within sports fraternity and all the sports lovers around the world.



Melrose.com is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). It uses only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003. Melrose.com is the USA's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the showroom operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of Rolex watches per year to customers all over the world.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com