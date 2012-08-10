Melrose.com Launches over 5000 Luxurious Products Including Bedat Watches, Panerai and Others in the Season Collection

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Melrose.com offers wonderful timepieces of leading watch manufacturers of the world, for avid watch collectors and enthusiasts. Their watches are perfect blend of elegance and style with the master craftsmanship of its able artists. In the major announcement of the season, Melrose.com has launched over 5000 luxurious products in this year's collection. Their collection include globally desired watches such as Bell & Rose Watches, Bedat Watches, Pater Philippe, Omega, Blancpain and many more eternal timepieces.



Krishan Agarwal, President of Melrose.com, LLC stated, “After emerging on the Internet Retailer Top 1000 list for the first time ever. We have decided to expand our collection with lowest prices and several other benefits. After establishing ourselves as leading online retailer of Rolex, Cartier and Breitling over the years, we have launched over 5000 new products on our website including the brands Omega, Tag Heuer, Chopard, Bedat Watches, Bvlgari, Chanel, Gucci, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai and Bell & Ross Watches and many more. With your continuous support we are aiming to be well within the top 500 e-commerce companies in the world within next 12-18 months.”



Melrose.com offers three part warranty on all the watches. Their three part include life time authenticity guarantee, two year warranty against manufacturing defects and 30 days exchange policy. Their newly introduced Bell & Ross Watches is of France based manufacturer known for operating with the basic principal of “function shapes form. Melrose.com is proud to offer well-known Bell & Ross watch models, including the Bell & Ross Aviation, Bell & Ross Vintage and Bell & Ross Marine. Another luxurious model Blancpain Watches is another Swiss masterpiece, came into existence in 1735. One can avail its most sought after brands such as the Le Brassus, Leman, Villeret, Specialties and Sport and Women collections. All the watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They ship thousands of luxurious watches every year around the world. They operate their showroom via retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. They are proud member of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com