Melrose.com Launches Overnight Shipping Of Rolex and Chosen International Luxurious Watches with FedEx

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Melrose.com is one of the leading online retailers of pre-owned eternal timepieces in Men's and Ladies range. Recently, they have announced same day shipping of all the Rolex Watches and other luxurious watches with safe and secure FedEx service. Melrose.com has offered its pure and authentic collection of Rolex Watches, Omega, Chanel Watches and many others with Italian made gold and original watch components of respective brands.



Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose.com stated, “To fulfill ever rising desire for easy and convenient purchasing of Audemars Piguet Watches and Rolex Watches, we have announced our overnight shipping to customers. We have tie ups with globally renowned manufacturers of high end watch makers such as Audemars Piguet Chanel Watches and others. All of the high end elegant and trendy watches ship with guarantee of FedEx and full insurance against theft or damage during shipping. A signature and valid government-issued ID are both required to ensure your purchase reaches you safely and securely. This service is available on all the Rolex Watches and other luxurious watches in our collection of the season.”



Melrose.com acquires authentic Rolex Watches and other brands at the most accessible prices. Their watches are perfect treasure for any avid watch collector and the perfect introductory wristwatches for anyone initiating their range of luxurious watches. Melrose.com's newly expanded collection comprises of leading watch brands from across the world such as Audemars Piguet, Chanel Watches, Omega, Patek Philippe, Baume & Mercier Watches and several others. The sleek unisex style of the Chanel Watches, the delicate femininity of the Camellia collection, the clean sportiness of the white ceramic timepieces, all make Chanel a leading watch maker in the luxury watch industry. Baume & Mercier watch is the perfect addition to any wardrobe, whether a celebrity, politician, athlete or business professional. They have maintained few of the most universally loved and desired timepieces in the World. All the watches come in stainless steel, two tone, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches every year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com