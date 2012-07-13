Melrose.com Launches Summer Luxury Event With up to $1500 Discount on All the Rolex Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Melrose.com has come up with amazing offers at its Summer Luxury Event. It has offered unbelievable discounts on all the Rolex Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust and others. Rolex Watches have maintained its most desirable status from decades and will be forever. Melrose.com is #1 online retailer of authentic and pure Rolex Watches and luxurious diamond jewelry in and around the nation.



President of Melrose.com, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “To fulfill ever increasing desire to wear luxury on your wrist, we have come up with exclusive Summer Luxury Event. At the event, you can avail discounts of up to $1500 on your every purchase. We have offered all the major brands such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Explorer and others, at the collection. This once in a lifetime opportunity is available till 9th of July, 2012 for all the valued customers. So, come and grab these ultimate timepieces.”



Melrose.com offers only pure and authentic Rolex Watches with original components. All the watches including Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Datejust, and sports watches are made by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of luxurious wristwatches. Melrose.com exports the watches all across the world with its retail website. Its sports watches such as Rolex Daytona for timed sports and racing events, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming and Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events, are treasured by watch lovers across the world. Rolex Watches at Melrose.com comes in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options. Mr. Krishan also announced lastly as “Melrose.com Announces Life Time Authenticity Guarantee On Its Collection Of Rolex Watches"



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via its retail website. They offer three part warranty on all the Rolex Watches. Customers can avail two year warranty, lifetime authenticity guarantee and 30 days exchange offer or 3 days risk free return policy, on their purchase. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit www.melrose.com.