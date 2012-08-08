Melrose.com Offers Its Extensive Collection of Rolex Watches and Several Globally Renowned Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Melrose.com is #1 online retailer of pre-owned luxurious watches made of authentic and original components. Leveraging their tie ups with the leading manufacturers of high end watch makers, Melrose.com acquires authentic Rolex Watches and other brands at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Recently, they have expanded their product range with extensive collection of eternal timepieces including Rolex Watches, Omega and diamond jewelry in different designs and price ranges.



"Considering ever rising demand for luxurious yet affordable timepieces, we have come up with exclusive collection of amazing wristwatches from leading watch manufacturers of the world. You can avail your desired watch from our range of Rolex watches, Breitling Watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, Patek Philippe Watches and Omega Watches as well as beautiful custom diamond jewelry including engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, we have covered nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in last fiscal year only.” says Krishan Agarwal, founder and president of Melrose.com.



All the watches are crafted by able artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of luxurious timepieces. Their collection include Rolex Watches, Omega, Patek Philippe Watches and many more. Omega Watches is known for its precision records, as well as its role in exploring the ocean depths and space since 1848. At Melrose.com, it is available in Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster and De Ville models. Another Swiss masterpiece Patek Philippe Watches are known for designing some of the most advanced mechanical watches as well as some of the most expensive and sought after watches in the world. All the amazing timepieces are available in stainless steel, two tone, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates worldwide via their retail website. They work on simple premise: purchasing at the store should be hassle free and with confidence. They ship thousands of luxurious watches every year around the world. They operate their showroom via retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. They are proud member of Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company. They sell watches at wholesale prices by passing their volume-buying savings on to their valued customers. Melrose.com is proud to carry signature Rolex Watches with three part warranty and makes them available to customers around the world



