Melrose.com Provides Most Comprehensive Rolex Watches Reference Website in the World With Regular Content Addition

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Rolex Watches are eternal wristwatches and an apt accessory to suit one's persona and style. Leading online retailer of the nation, Melrose.com has provided it’s most comprehensive and detailed Rolex Watches reference website. They update it on regular basis for all the required inputs. Rolex Watches with brands such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona and others have grown to become few of the most renowned brands in the history of timepieces. Their sterling reputation is the result of sheer hard work by the people associated with Rolex in creating their state-of-the-art watches.



President of Melrose.com, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “We have come up with our comprehensive Rolex Watches reference websites in the world which includes vital information for all the watches including Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Explorer and others. We have offered Rolex company information, descriptions of specific Rolex models, wristwatch model comparisons, proper care and maintenance methods, a glossary of terms, and more for your convenient purchase at our online store. We are well equipped to to answer your questions about Rolex Watches, the luxury watch company Rolex, and the specifics of owning a Rolex timepiece through our regular updated section. So, feel free to check back frequently to stay updated.” Lastly Mr. Krishan announced for "Melrose.com Comes up with Amazing Line of Luxurious Watches under Rolex Watches for Her Collection"



Melrose.com is the one stop destination for all the leading brands of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and others. All the Rolex Watches are made of pure and authentic Italian made gold and other original components. Their sports watches including Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Submariner were manufactured for individualized sporting events. But their strong looks and extensive range at affordable prices make them attractive for enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. Other luxurious watches like Rolex Datejust, Rolex President and others are luring watch lovers since their introduction. All the watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose.com was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches every year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com