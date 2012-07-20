Melrose.com Upgrades System With VeriSign 128-bit Secure Socket Layer For Secure Online Transaction Of Rolex Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Melrose.com has come up with range of vintage and collectible Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Submariner and others. They have a wide catalog of exclusive styles, colors and sizes. Recently, they have upgraded their security system with VeriSign 128-bit Secure Socket Layer. Melrose.com is the leading online retailer of pre-owned Rolex Watches and expanding globally via retail website.



President of Melrose.com, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “All round customer satisfaction from convenient shopping environment, affordable prices to easy and secure payment options, are our purpose of providing services to all the esteemed clients and customers nationally and globally. We have introduced VeriSign 128-bit Secure Socket Layer for guaranteed safe and secure transaction. It is the strongest encryption available on the net. For all wire transfer, cashier’s check, and bank deposit orders please contact us via telephone at 888-574-1250. Our exclusive collection comprises of Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Datejust and other eternal timepieces.” Mr. Agarwal announces lastly, "Melrose.com Comes Up With Top Selling Rolex Watches at Lowest Prices of the Year at Summer Collection."



Melrose.com has upgraded its security to provide convenient online transaction and expands in untapped areas. They offer customers with low prices on watches that have been restored to original factory settings, inside and out. They have thousands of watches such as Rolex Submariner, Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Datejust and others, in stock and ready to be shipped anywhere in the world. Their amazing range of Rolex Watches includes Rolex Sports Watches such as Rolex Submariner, for swimming and surfing, Rolex Daytona for time based sports and Rolex Explorer for outdoor events.



Melrose.com is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). It uses only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003. Melrose.com is the USA's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the showroom operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of Rolex watches per year to customers all over the world.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com