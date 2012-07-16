Melrose.com, USA's #1 #1 Online Retailer of Online Watches Announces Completely New Range of Watches Including Cartier, Omega, Breitling

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Melrose.com is a very reputed name in the whole of US for its excellent service and dealership of Rolex watches, no matter be it a Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust or Rolex Explorer they have been fantastic at both before and after sales service. Although the company came into existence in the year 2008 but with its quality of service and products and the schemes for every occasion has made them a favourite to all.



Melrose.com not only deals in Rolex Watches but it has a vast collection of diamond jewelry as well, like it offers a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Necklaces & Pendants and Bracelets. The designs are really unique and diamonds used are authenticated by Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). “Melrose.com is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). Melrose.com uses only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003.”, added a spokesperson of Melrose.com.



Each and every product of the company comes with a life time quality assurance, on papers and also a 3 day no risk return policy. Watches are completely authentic and servicing and maintenance is also a part of their set of services. Melrose.com also deals in pre owned watches that has helped many to fulfil their desire of owning a luxury watch. The pre owned watches are reasonably priced and they are sold only after a watch has performed in a number of quality checks by the craftsmen of the company. One can find a wide range of pre owned Rolex watches like Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Explorer, Rolex President and Rolex Super President. The company's service has brought them glory in the watch industry and so they have now introduced their dealership in other luxury watch brands like Cartier, Omega, Breitling and others.



“we have been complimented by many of our loyal customers and because of them today we are the favourite watch dealer of USA. I would like to thank all our faithful customers and my hardworking staff that has helped us earn this respect in the market. Today, I am happy to introduce our team as a proud member of the watch industry and it gives me an immense pleasure to announce that we have now started our dealership on other luxury watch brands as well like Cartier, Omega, Breitling, Bell & Ross, Blancpain, Breguet, Hublot, IWC, Longines, Movado and Rado”. Said Krishan Agarwal, President at Melrose.com.



About Melrose.com

Melrose.com is the nation's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, Rolex Daytona and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, they operate retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches per year to customers all over the world. Feel free to call toll free at 888-574-1250, where their knowledgeable customer service team is ready to answer any questions one may have regarding their products or company.