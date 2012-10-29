Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Announced Significant Discounts on Rolex Watches and Talked About His Website's 25% Increased Sales in an Interview with Reuters

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Rolex and other luxury watch vendor Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal has recently has an interview Reuters. Krishan Agarwal also took this opportunity to announce about the ongoing discounts on selected wrist watches of his owned online store. In the interview with Reuters, Krishan also talked about the growth in the sales of his online watch store. Dealing only among the world's pivotal brand watches and maintaining a fruitful relationship with the customers have helped the one stop shop Melrose.com to boost its sales. Melrose.com is USA's #1 online retailer of luxury wrist watches and sells its elite collection of pre-owned wrist watches at unparalleled price bracket.



According to the Krishan Agarwal (the founder and President of melrose.com), “ His company has been running melrose.com for many years but the past sales figures of his company has never matched this year's turn over.” Krishan also gave the proof of his humility in the interview with Reuters. He said, “ The modern technology has also helped our website to come in the sight of globally spread watch enthusiasts. A social media platform like facebook has helped us to made our website acquainted to global customers. And it is indeed one of the major factor which has caused 25% of increased sales of our product lines. To celebrate this new achievement I would also like our valued customers to know that we have recently decided to put selected wrist watches of our inventory at discounted rates. Rolex Explorer and Rolex Yachtmaster are two predominant watch models of Rolex on which the current discount offers are applicable.”



With galore on Men Rolex watches and Ladies Rolex watch collection, melrose.com is indeed a must visited website if one is looking for the most dazzling and classy watches. Melrose.com also offers 2 years of comprehensive warranty on all their offered luxury watches. Each of the website's luxury watch ships in “Showroom” Mint Condition. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale.



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com