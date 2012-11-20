Melrose.com's Contribution in the Retail Industry Has Earned It Appraisals from Leading Business Channel CNBC

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Rolex watch vendor, Melrose.com has yet again stepped a notch higher with the appraisasl from a popular news channel like CNBC. Along with the appreciation from the one of the largest television networks like CNBC, Krishan Agarwal's owned website Melrose.com has also drawn the attention of the largest business magazine Forbes. Melrose.com is USA's #1 online retailer of luxury wristwatches, including Men's and Ladies' Rolex Presidents and Datejusts, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Each of our luxury watches ship in “Showroom” Mint Condition and come with amazing additional offers like 2 years of comprehensive warranty and 30 day exchange policy. Just after this new achievement of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal has proven that they deserve every bit of the admiration they have earned and the 34 year old President launched a complete new collection of those vintage and dazzling timepieces which are not available at any other retail store.



After this achievement of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal, the founder and President of the company was congratulated by some of the senior editors of CNBC. According to one of the CNBC's senior editor “ Melrose.com is the only store in the whole USA which deals in maximum number of luxury brand watches.” Also the editor said that “ According to our company's market knowledge we have never come across any watch selling store who offers such amazing discounts as Melrose.com does. I personally have seen the quality checking procedures of Melrose.com and I must admit that the standards of tests are very advanced and Melrose.com never compromise with the quality parameters. “



Krishan Agarwal, President, Melrose.com stated, “ Appreciation from one of the leading media partner of the world really matters a lot for our company. Such appraisals and continuous positive response of our online buyers give us the impetus to continue with our good work. Today we are #1 online luxury watch retailer and to achieve such a title, every person of our company has equally done the required hard yards. Also to celebrate this new accomplishment, we are further going to slash the prices of our offered timepieces. Most luxurious and sought after watches like rolex Datejust and rolex Daytona would also be on sale with special limited period discounts on them. So, our company's increased eminence and elevated position has also brought a good opportunity for the watch lovers to bad some beautiful wrist watches at a price bracket which everyone can afford. “



The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. Melrose is also popular for its strewn collection of Rolex watches. The variety of Sports Rolex Watches melrose.com displays include the rolex submariner, for swimming and surfing, the Rolex Daytona , for racing and timed sports and the Rolex Explorer, for hiking and for outdoor events there is the rolex president and the Rolex Yatchmaster.



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.