Melrose.com's Founder and President Announces the Season's Hottest Collection of Exquisite Wrist Watches.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Rolex watch vendor, Melrose.com's founder and President Krishan Agarwal has introduced the world with hottest collection of luxury watches in the last seasonal launch. Melrose.com is USA's #1 online retail store and has the reputation of being the only company to sell the luxury watches of the industry's most eminent brands. Krishan Agarwal focuses to acquaint watch enthusiasts with the world's best and most luxurious wrist watches through his one stop shop Melrose.com. The season's last collection of watches at Melrose.com include some of those ethereal timelines which people must have seen their favorite stars flaunting on their wrists. Despite of the changed season and the store's collection, the streak of significant discounts and comprehensive warranty still continues at Melrose.com.



Founder and President of Melrose.com took the dice to make an announcement. He said, “ The most beautiful and fleeting season of autumn is coming its to end and we are all geared up to present our season's last gift to all the watch fanciers. After going into deep research mode, our team has yet again brought some of the most dazzling wrist watches at our store.Rolex, being the eternally esteemed brand has always been our foremost pick. So, even at this time our new collection incorporates some of most popular models of Mens Rolex watches along with many other classic watches of the industry's leading brands. Also after completing 5 successful years in the competitive retail market, it gives me pride to say that we have never made any exaggerated promises to our esteemed customers. Instead, we have proven our supremacy by delivering the best products to our customers and by earning positive feedback from them.”



Melrose.com has recently shaken its competitors by winning the 604th spot in the list world 1000 largest retailers. At at award winning store one could easily come across the world's most popular watches. Their Men's and Ladies Rolex watch collection is simply marvelous and the prices they keep at their offered watches are way lower than other watch selling store.



About Melrose.com

Melrose.com, is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex Watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.To know more visit http://www.melrose.com/