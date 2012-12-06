Melrose.com's Founder and President Krishan Agarwal Announced About the Seasons Maximum Discounts on the Selected Range of Rolex Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Rolex largest vendor, Melrose.com now imparts a mega opportunity to the luxurious watch lovers. Last Tuesday, the 34 years old President of Melrose.com made the biggest announcement where he publicized that from the next week onwards Melrose.com would be selling all its internationally praised and A.I.G.L authenticated watches at the year's lowest prices. The lucrative deals offered by this globally esteemed retail store can make the upcoming festive season more enchanting. Varying amount discounts on distinct models of Rolex watches would be available till the advent of 2013. It is the ultimate opportunity for those people who have been wishing to wear a luxury watch. With the “Thanks Giving Day” and “Christmas” on their way to brighten up the lives and mood of people, buying a luxurious watch at the market's lowest price from Melrose.com and gifting that to the loved one can further strengthen the relationship bond.



Though, discounts will be available on all offered watches of Melrose.com, but selected models like rolex Datejust and rolex submariner will have something extra to offer to the buyers because of being the best selling timepieces at Melrose.com. The one stop destination for sumptuous watches has also given another gift to the watch fanciers by re introducing a vintage watch model like rolex president in its extensive inventory.



The successful businessman and the President of USA's #1 online retail store, Melrose.com has achieved a lot at the young age of 34. With hardship of Krishan Agarwal, Melrose.com, today is the leading independent online luxury goods retailers in the U.S., U.K. and Canada with over 1.8 million unique users and 200,000 Facebook fans. Initially creating Melrose.com as a hobby, Krishan single-handedly grew the company to over 50 full-time employees, opened offices in 4 countries, and surpassed enormous obstacles during the second worst economy in history to grow revenues to over $10 million in the company’s first three years in existence.



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com/