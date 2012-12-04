Melrose.com's Founder and President Krishan Agarwal Launched Rolex Sky Dweller, the Best Companion for a Traveler

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's founder and President launched the most beautiful timepiece of rolex and named it as the best companion for a traveler. The new launch of the most luxurious watch at Melrose.com is Rolex Sky-Dweller and is a perfect watch for someone who is a hardcore traveler. Rolex has always been known for its versatile range of collection. Rolex timepieces signify popularity and prestige. The Rolex Sky-Dweller is one of a kind. Ever since the launch of Rolex Sky Dweller, Melrose.com is the only online retail store which has made available this phenomenal piece of wrist watch for sale at an unbeatable price. Sky- Dweller is one of the most talked about watches, with a totally new caliber, 9001.



Being equipped with two time zones, this timepiece displays the local time via centre hands and the reference time via a rotating disc, which is visible on the dial. The time can be easily read at a glance and gives the Sky- Dweller an artistic identity. Inspired by the Saros phenomena, the annual calendar requires adjustment only once a year in March. The Greek word Saros refers to the 18-year cycle that can be used to predict the occurrence of an eclipse. For this Saros phenomenon, two gear ratios and four gear wheels are added to the Rolex date calendar.



Sky -Dweller has an unrestricted setting, which can be easily done by using both the bezel and the crown. To select the function to be set, the Ring Command Bezel has to be turned to any one of the three directions. By using the Crown, wearers can adjust the function, going either forward or backward. Having a bi-directional winding like all the rolex calibers, Sky Dweller has a stop seconds function and a power reserve of 72 hours. The movement of the timepiece is not only equipped with 380 components but also protected by seven patents.



Along with this marvelous mens rolex watch from the ace brand like Rolex, the early winter's product launch event of Melrose.com also staged some of the most rare timepieces of Cartier and Omega Watches. All the wrist watches at Melrose.com are backed by 2 years of comprehensive warranty and have authentication proof from A.IG.L



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier Watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.