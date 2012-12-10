Melrose.com's President Krishan Agarwal Announced About the Sliced Prices of Luxury Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Rolex watch retailing website, Melrose.com's founder and President, Krishan Agarwal shared a great news with the media on last Thursday. The 34 year old President of Melrose.com made a huge announcement of the season with which the enormous news got publicized to the globally spread watch enthusiasts that from the end of November, there are complete chances that the prices of luxurious watches offered by Melrose.com would drop significantly. This news would definitely bring a lot of joy and excitement among the watch fanciers as they all are about to get a life time opportunity to bag some of the most sumptuous looking watches from apex brands at the price bracket which is simply incredible.



Along with the cut down prices of luxury watches at Melrose.com, online buyers would also get a chance to choose their desired timepiece from the extensive display of watches. Several popular exquisite watches of Rolex and other premier brand's are now assimilated in the inventory of the one stop shop. Watch models like rolex Date just and rolex president which are extremely hard to find by in any conventional watch store can easily be bought from the user-friendly shopping website, Melrose.com.



Also a wide range of mens rolex watches and ladies rolex watches are likely to be stitched in the panoramic display of watches at Melrose.com on the next week. At Melrose.com, they have always provided their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. As one of the largest online retailers of both men's and women's pre-owned Rolex watches in the world, they have also gained the attention of Forbes and Business Week, and Melrose.com's comprehensive Rolex Education section is used by both customers and Rolex technicians alike.



At Melrose.com, their master watchmakers each have, on average, over twenty years of experience importing, restoring, and retailing luxury timepieces. Every watch they sell is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition and comes restored to "showroom" mint condition. All the offered watches undergo a comprehensive restoration process to give the look, feel, and function exactly like a brand new watch. All the elegant and classy watches also come with an independent authentication and appraisal by the Associated International Gemological Laboratory (AIGL) and a comprehensive three-part warranty.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega Watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com