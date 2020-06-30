Meltblown Nonwoven Market Poised for Stellar Growth, Demand from PPE Sector Soars

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc., projects meltblown nonwoven market value to surge noticeably by 2026. Melt blown nonwovens have become a highly marketable product portfolio for they have the innate ability to form a web directly from a molten polymer without controlled stretching. Moreover, manufacturers are buoyed by the fact that melt blown nonwoven web comes up with a slew of product features, including low to moderate web strength and random fiber orientation.



With nonwoven products set for a quantum leap, meltblown is on course to be one of the most highly sought-after nonwoven technologies. Besides, technological advancements and application of polymer structures such as polypropylene gauge well for the meltblown nonwoven market size expansion.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4702



Trends: Use of nonwoven for PPE



As world reels under the economic fallout of COVID-19 pandemic, meltblown nonwoven has been fueling the trends in PPE industry. One of the striking aspects has been the use of meltblown nonwoven fabric for manufacturing surgical-gowns and –masks.



Forward-looking companies are reaping dividends from the use of nonwoven fabric in surgical masks with high bacterial filtration efficiency for maximum protection. Further, surgical gowns are being made of spunbond meltblown spunbond (SMS), with middle layer being meltblown polypropylene. Nevertheless, N95 masks are also being manufactured using meltblown nonwoven fabric to prevent the user from inhaling small airborne particles.



Several companies have jumped on the bandwagon to invest in the manufacturing of single use scrubs made of polypropylene nonwoven and treated against bacterial contamination. Manufacturers of meltblown nonwoven fabric anticipate a robust business outlook as compelling demand is emanating from the PPE industry.



Growth drivers: Traction for polypropylene



Lately, use of nonwoven fabrics has become more pronounced in manufacturing products in automotive, medical, personal hygiene and electrical and electronics. Profound use of polypropylene nonwoven fabric made from chemical or thermal web bonding has augured well for the meltblown nonwoven manufacturers.



As polypropylene has low viscosity and moisture transfer abilities, it has become one of the most prevalently used polymers for meltblown technology. Traction for polypropylene is likely to be more noticeable across medical, agriculture and hygiene sectors for it is one of the lightest synthetic fibers and has impressive resistance to most alkalis and acids.



Use of polypropylene as crop cover and weed control fabric has also become more pronounced in recent years, thereby indicating a robust meltblown nonwoven market outlook.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4702



Opportunities stemming from electric vehicle and autonomous driving



Increased palpability towards going green in auto sector has instilled confidence among producers of meltdown nonwovens. Market insights allude automotive sector to be a pivotal segment as demand for lightweight and functional components continues to soar.



Several companies have forayed into the polypropylene nonwovens that enhance acoustical performance and provide weight reduction. With the use of polypropylene meltblown, auto makers have been able to boost sound absorption at lower frequencies in cars, reduce cost, weight and interior noise levels.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.