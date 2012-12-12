Members Can Now Earn Lucrative Rewards with Navy Federal Credit Cards

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Men and women serving in the military are often on-the-go, which is why people in the armed forces need a credit card tailored to fit an active lifestyle. To overcome the financial hurdles that military personnel may face, financial institutions like Navy Federal Credit Union offer flexible credit card programs, usually with low, competitive rates and lucrative rewards. Credit cards offered through Navy Federal Credit Union enable members to earn rewards while spending money on necessities.



Navy Federal Credit Union members are eligible for any of six credit card options. If a member of the military is interested in receiving reward points on all purchases, a cashRewards credit card is an excellent choice. By redeeming these points, members can then receive gift cards to restaurants and shops as part of the card’s rewards. Credit cards from Navy Federal Credit Union may also earn members discounts on airfare, a feature many military families can benefit from.



In addition to robust rewards, credit cards from Navy Federal feature low interest rates, high credit limits, and no balance transfer fees. Members can also have multiple cardholders on the account, granting family members access so that paying bills, buying groceries, and affording other expenses are no longer a hassle during a member’s tour of duty. By making purchases using a credit card with a rewards program, families can spend less on entertainment, merchandise, and travel.



It can be difficult for active duty members to manage banking accounts on a regular basis, causing suspicious activity to be overlooked. Along with the incentive of earning rewards, credit cards offered through financial institutions like Navy Federal Credit Union are usually covered by a zero liability policy. This type of coverage guarantees that if credit card fraud is detected, cardholders will not be held responsible for fraudulent spending or for any unauthorized purchases. Navy Federal Credit Union also provides online banking opportunities, giving members 24-hour access to their accounts, making it easier to make payments and review rewards. At Navy Federal Credit Union, members and can use credit cards to pay for things and earn rewards without having to worry about high interest rates or costly fees.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union serves all military personnel in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and is federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit www.navyfederal.org.