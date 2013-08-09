Members Site Offers Massive Discounts on Brand Names Like Nike, Adidas and Vans

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Premier Sport is a brand new site that enables its members exclusive access to great deals on sportswear, they say “Premier Sport is an online shopping platform that houses a wide range of high quality sportswear from big brand names such as Adidas, Nike, Vans, Supra and more...”



The Premier Sport concept has been developed by Branded Stocks EU LTD. A fast growing, global distributor and manufacturer of high-profile branded apparel, footwear and equipment. Branded Stocks EU has more than 20 years of industry experience. Its CEO, John Sharp and Director, Stuart Rodgers founded the UK-based company.



The Premier Sport site can be found by typing www.premiersport.co.uk into your browser or favourite search engine, they say that they offer exclusive deals on designer brands. Deals currently available on the site include cheap Adidas shoes, men’s Nike shorts and Nike footwear like the very popular Air Max trainers.



Although products on the site are very heavily discounted Premier Sport are very focused on providing service to their members and they have a returns policy to offer their members piece of mind, details of the sites returns policy can be found here. They accept all major credit, debit cards and PayPal payments.



You do need to become a member before you can order from the site but this has the advantage of not having to input your delivery info every time you want to place an order, your personal details are perfectly safe since Premier Sport say that they will never share, sell or lease member info with third parties.