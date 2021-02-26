Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global membrane bioreactor(MBR) market would reach value of USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of membrane bioreactors by municipalities. Moreover, growing concerns regarding degradation of the environment are also driving the demand for membrane bioreactors, as the technology provides eco-friendly treatment to industrial as well as municipal wastewater. Membrane bioreactors are cost-effective and they require less time compared to the conventional municipal wastewater treatment processes. The quality of the treated water generated by using advanced membrane bioreactors is significantly higher than that generated by using conventional treatment methods. Increasing research and development activities have resulted in the production of cost-effective and eco-friendly membrane bioreactors. Production of high-quality, clarified, and largely disinfected water obtained through the treatment with membrane bioreactors is boosting the market. Moreover, rising need to remove pathogenic bacteria, micropollutants, and viruses in the sludge is contributing to the demand for membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Membrane Bioreactor Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/453



Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, an expert in managing critical water treatment solutions, announced the acquisition of Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition would help in strengthening of service capabilities of the former in Ohio and the surrounding areas.

The submerged membrane bioreactor(MBR) segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Lower energy requirement and increased biodegradation efficiency of submerged membrane bioreactors are driving the segment.

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The lesser operational and maintenance costs of hollow fibers compared to flat-sheet and multi-tubular membranes are driving the segment.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Municipalities are increasingly using membrane bioreactors, due to stringent standards imposed by the regulatory bodies on wastewater discharge.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Rapid growth of the industrial sector and increasing population in the region have driven the demand for membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries in the region.

Key market participants include Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Interested in this Membrane Bioreactor market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/453



System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

External

Submerged



Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

Multi-tubular



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Membrane Bioreactor market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Membrane Bioreactor market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Membrane Bioreactor industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/membrane-bioreactor-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Demand for Membrane Bioreactors in Healthcare Applications

4.2.2.2. Increasing Use of Membrane Bioreactors in Gas Sensing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market By Fabrication Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market By Packaging Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market By Mode of Operation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Membrane Bioreactor (QCL) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…