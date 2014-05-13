Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Worth USD 2,506.1 Million by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) is a relatively new yet fast maturing technology in the area of wastewater treatment. Prevalent technologies in wastewater treatment such as conventional activated sludge (CAS) systems are gradually replaced by MBR. Conventional systems had problems in settling the activated sludge used in the secondary clarifiers. This issue has been effectively resolved by MBR technology. Commercial MBR processes employed today utilize membranes for filtration purposes which reject any solid effluent materials formed as a byproduct of biological processes.



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The principal differentiation with its predecessor technology such as CAS systems is the replacement of secondary clarifier or settlement tank with a membrane.



This research is designed to estimate, analyze, and forecast the market revenue of MBR systems across the global market. The research provides in-depth analysis of MBR system manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments, and market revenue by geography. The report covers key applications, configuration and product segments of the MBR systems market. It also provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. MBR systems aid in wastewater treatment and assist in saving substantial amount of water through recycling and reuse.



The market size for MBR systems has been estimated on the basis of indicators in end use industries. This report also discusses various applications and product types of MBR systems. All the market revenues have been calculated by considering the whole system installation cost including numerous components and parts plus installation labor, engineering and project management cost. The major applications considered under the MBR systems market cover the municipal wastewater treatment and industrial wastewater treatment. Whereas, key product segments analyzed in this report include on hollow fiber, flat sheet and multi tubular. The market is also analyzed based on configuration including submerged and side stream MBR systems. Furthermore, the market is analyzed based on geography that constitutes different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



The price for MBR systems is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The prices of overall MBR systems are decreasing primarily of existing technologies, leading to a slight squeeze in profit margins. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the MBR systems market as below:



MBR Systems Market: Application Analysis



Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment



MBR Systems Market: Product Segment Analysis



Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-tubular



MBR Systems Market: Configuration Analysis



Submerged

Side Stream



MBR Systems Market: Regional Analysis



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

RoW (Rest of the World)

Middle East

Brazil



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