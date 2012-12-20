New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- This report "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Application (Municipal & Industrial), Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet & Multi Tubular) & Configuration (Submerged & Sidestream) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017" analyses the Membrane bioreactor (MBR) market by geography, applications, configurations, and types of MBR. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The MBR type segment included in this report is based on design of the membrane, i.e. hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi tubular. The end-users of this technology are spread across various industries - food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, oil field, chemical, automotive, landfill leachate, steel, and electronics. The application segment has thus focused on 2 major sectors: industrial and municipal.
This report estimates the market size of the global MBR market in terms of value, while the geography segment covers both the value as well as volumes of the market. It discusses market drivers, restraints and opportunity, and price trends. It also includes patent analysis. The value chain analysis, cost analysis, and the Porter's analysis gives further insight into the impact factors in the industry sector. The report tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 22 players of the MBR market have been profiled in this report, and based on the study of these competitors a winning imperative has been sketched.
The MBR market report covers its usage across regions. The market is analyzed in terms of volume (thousand cubic meter/day) consumed in each region. The stringent environmental regulations, the scarcity of available water combined with the economy of space and ease of automation that MBRs provide are driving the growth in its demand, usage, and range of applications. Costs associated with its manufacturing are dependent heavily on the membrane and its design, the biogas, and chemical consumption during operation. These high capital costs, coupled with the need for trained workers to operate the sophisticated system hinder the growth in the market. The rising demand in developing regions, however, can counter such restraints.
The global MBR operation is expected to grow from 3,879 thousand cubic meters/day in 2011 to 12,344 thousand cubic meters/day by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 20.8% for the period 2012 to 2017. As of year 2011, Asia-Pacific leads MBR market with a share of 41.2% in terms of value, followed by Europe and North America. Countries in this region such as China and Japan use membrane bioreactors extensively for water reuse purpose in municipal application. The APAC region is expected to continue its dominance on the global MBR demands.
