New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, rising demand for membrane chromatography in pharmaceutical drug analysis processes, and advantages of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography processes are key factors driving revenue growth of the market



Membrane Chromatography Market Size – USD 198.51 Million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Trends – Rapid growth of biopharmaceutical industry globally



The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing advantages of membrane chromatography over other chromatography techniques, rapid adoption of membrane chromatography in biotechnology research, and growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancement in validation of chromatographic processes to develop a more cost-efficient approach and provide better understanding of the processes is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.



Membrane chromatography uses membranes having micron-size pores that contain functional ligands on inner surface of the pores. These membranes enable selective separations through adsorption or binding depending on ion-exchange, reversed-phase, affinity, and hydrophobic interactions. Membrane chromatography can significantly reduce downstream bioprocessing costs attributed to its disposable nature, low buffer utilization, and low material costs. This is a key factor boosting adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for membrane chromatography can be attributable to its application as a disposable device while simultaneously having a product with increased purity. This has significantly boosted adoption of membrane chromatography, particularly ion-exchange chromatography, in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technicians and lack of awareness about the technique and its benefits is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the market include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, GL Sciences Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., and Restek Corporation, among others.



Some Key Highlights From the Report:



-Consumables segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand and use of capsules, cassettes, and cartridges for purification processes in lab-scale manufacturing, process development, and biomanufacturing.



-Ion-exchange chromatography segment is expected to dominate other technique segments over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in product development and quality control process in pharmaceutical drug analysis.



-Flow-through segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising usage of flow-through technology in monoclonal antibody polishing process and virus purification.



-Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes, and rising investment for expanding R&D activities in the sector.



-North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing research activities, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.



-In March 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Novasep announced a collaboration agreement in the field of chromatography and single-use bioprocessing. Combination of Novasep's BioSC platform and Sartorius Stedim Biotech's single-use technology is expected to form the foundation for development of innovative chromatography systems



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global membrane chromatography market based on technique, product, operation mode, end-use industry, and region:



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Affinity Membrane Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Consumables

Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges

Syringe Filters

Filter Plates

Spin Columns

Membrane Discs and Sheets

Other Consumables

Accessories



Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Flow-through Membrane Chromatography

Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Membrane Chromatography Market: Methodology And Scope



1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Assumptions

1.2.1 Estimates and forecast timeline

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement

1.4.1 Purchased database

1.4.2 Internal database

1.4.3 Secondary sources

1.4.4 Primary Research

1.5 Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1 Data analysis models

1.6 Market Formulation & Validation

1.7 Objectives

1.7.1 Objective 1

1.7.2 Objective 2



Chapter 2 Membrane Chromatography Market: Executive Summary



2.1 Market Summary, 2021



Chapter 3 Membrane Chromatography Market: Industry Outlook



3.1 Industry Pyramid Analysis

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising application of ion-exchange chromatography in analysis of pharmaceutical drugs

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals

3.2.2.2 High equipment cost



Continue…



In conclusion, the Membrane Chromatography Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



