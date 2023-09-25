Membrane Filtration Market Worth $9.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Membrane Filtration Market by Application (Dairy Products, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame, and Hollow Fiber), Membrane Material, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the membrane filtration market is set to exhibit significant growth. It is estimated to be valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by various factors, including the critical role of membrane technologies in food and beverage purification, urbanization, income growth, and increased demand for high-quality and safe food products.



Download PDF Brochure



Membrane filtration technologies, such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis, are widely utilized in industries such as desalination, wastewater treatment, and water sterilization for food and beverages. These technologies not only meet sustainability criteria but also contribute to environmental conservation and resource optimization.



Despite these promising prospects, challenges such as the high installation costs of membrane filtration equipment and limited awareness among producers in developing countries about the benefits of these technologies may impede market growth. However, opportunities are arising from the expansion of desalination projects in the Middle East and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases worldwide.



The report highlights reverse osmosis as a standout technology, projected to grow at a rate of 7.5% during the forecasted period. This method is known for its effectiveness in removing mineral contaminants and impurities, making it crucial in the beverage industry to ensure water purity and taste consistency.



In terms of module design, spiral wound modules are expected to dominate the market. These modules are essential in various industries, providing efficient separation of particles and contaminants from liquids. They are especially valuable in nanofiltration and reverse osmosis processes.



Make an Inquiry



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR in the membrane filtration market. This growth is attributed to factors such as a growing population, urbanization, increased food safety awareness, and a preference for high-quality products. Industries such as dairy, food and beverage, and wine and beer production in the region are adopting membrane filtration technology to enhance product quality, ensure safety, and meet regulatory standards.



Key players in the membrane filtration market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), DuPont (US), 3M (US), and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan). These companies play pivotal roles in driving innovation and technological advancements in the industry.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com