Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Membrane Separation Technology Market was valued at USD 22.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to achieve USD 39.02 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2020 to 2027.



Membrane Separation Technology Definition



Membrane separation technology is a process used to separate and to purify a particular part from the remainder of the mixture. This technology is extensively used for commercial and industrial purposes. The certain properties of membrane separation technology, that make them an indispensable aspect in a number of industrial functions include durability, permeability, porosity, stability, and selectivity. Membrane separation technology is often utilized in water & wastewater treatment, meals & beverage, industrial, medical, laboratory, and research applications to purify, concentrate, sterilize samples.



Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Overview



Membrane separation technology market is projected to develop quickly owing to the massive quantities of waste generated across the world, rising consciousness relating to water & wastewater treatment and progress within the biopharmaceutical business. Moreover, the low power necessities of the method and product innovation are anticipated to spice up market demand over the forecast interval. Water is a primary requirement for human life and industrial development. Rising inhabitants and enlargement of industries upsurge the demand for water, which in flip, raises the necessity for membranes in water & wastewater treatment functions. Moreover, rising issues about wastewater discharge and consuming water quality can also be driving the membrane separation technology market, globally.



There are particular restraints and challenges confronted which is able to hinder the market progress. Although the membrane separation technology market is rising at a big rate, some elements such as the Excessive prices related to technology utilization, the excessive worth of equipment, shift of the end-use market from developed nations to rising countries, Short lifespans of membranes are anticipated to hinder the expansion of the market, globally.



Global Membrane Separation Technology Market is segmented based on Technology, Applications, And Geographic Analysis.



Membrane Separation Technology Market by Technology



- Reverse Osmosis

- Ultrafiltration

- Microfiltration

- Nanofiltration

- Others



The Reverse Osmosis segment held the largest market share owing to its cost-effective nature. Nanofiltration is the fastest growing technology due to its cumulative usage to separate trace amounts of salts and other dissolved solutes from previously treated water to produce ultrapure water for the electronics industry.



Membrane Separation Technology Market by Applications



- Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Desalination

o Public Utility Water Treatment

o Waste Reuse

- Food & Beverage

o Dairy Processing

o Beverage Processing

o Food & Starch Processing

- Medical & Pharmaceutical

o Pharmaceutical Processing

o Medical Device

o Others

- Industry Processing

- Others



The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment held the largest market share Membranes separation technology in water & wastewater treatment plants are used for desalination of seawater, microbial removal, sewage treatment, wastewater processing of natural mineral water, treatment of water from industries, production of potable water, and treatment of brackish water.



Membrane Separation Technology Market by Geography



On the basis of regional analysis, the Global Membrane Separation Technology Market is classified into



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world



Asia-Pacific is the largest membrane separation technology market. This region dominates the membrane separation technology market owing to increasing water pollution and growing environmental concerns. Factors such as wide usage of membrane separation technology in water & wastewater treatment, medical & pharmaceutical, and chemical processing sectors are further driving the growth of the market in this region.



Key Players in Membrane Separation Technology Market



The major players in the market are as follows:

- DOW Chemical Company

- Merck Millipore

- Nitto Denko Corporation

- Toray Industries

- Pentair PLC

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Koch Membrane Systems

- Axeon Water Technologies

- 3M Corporation

- Pall Corporation

- GE Water & Process Technologies

- Corning Inc

- Hyflux Ltd.

- Lanxess AG

- PCI Membranes



