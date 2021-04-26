Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global membranes market is likely to reach value of USD 10.81 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need for reclaiming water from different wastewater streams for re-use. Increasing utilization of membranes for production of potable drinking water from groundwater, surface water, and seawater sources is driving the market. Increasing research and development activities for the advancement of wastewater treatment solutions and desalination are contributing to the demand for the membrane technology.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Key Highlights of Report



In October 2019, DuPont announced that it had signed an agreement regarding acquisition of the ultrafiltration membrane business of BASF, a leading chemical company in Germany. The acquisition is expected to help DuPont widen its portfolio of separation technologies and water purification, which comprises reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and ion exchange resins.

The reverse osmosis segment held the largest market share of 39.3% in 2019. High efficiency (up to 99.5%) of reverse osmosis in separating small particles, including bacteria and monovalent ions such as chloride and sodium ions, has increased the use of reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment.

The polymeric segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Rising need for improvement in the filtration processes has resulted in the development of advanced polymeric membranes with increased efficiency and high performance, which would boost the segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global membranes market in 2019. Rapid increase in industrialization and growth in agricultural and domestic activities are producing large amounts of wastewater, driving the demand for membranes in the region.

Key market participants include Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation



Membranes Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global membranes market in terms of technology, material, application, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

UF

NF

RO

MF

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Membranes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Membranes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Strict regulations regarding water treatment

4.2.2.2. Scarcity of freshwater resources

4.2.2.3. Increasing awareness regarding water conservation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital investment required for membranes

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Membranes Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. UF

5.1.2. NF

5.1.3. RO

5.1.4. MF

5.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



