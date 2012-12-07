Meme Crusher - Take Meme and Viral Image Traffic to the Next Level

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- MeMe Crusher is a new innovative and revolutionary desktop software application that is scheduled for launch on December 13th 2012. The software's primary purpose and goal is to allow webmasters and businesses to take advantage of viral image marketing through social media channels such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and other highly explosive internet websites. Since the launch of the internet, MeMe's have been used as a way to describe an image with text. Typically, a funny picture will be accompanied by text, such as sarcastic text, arrogant text or anything else. These pictures naturally compel readers and viewers to share them - because they can often relate to them.



About Meme Crusher

Meme Crusher allows webmasters to take advantage of viral marketing through generating MeMe's on the fly. Once a MeMe has been created, the user can then publish the picture through their social media channels, with each picture pointing back to the user's website. The benefits of MeMe Crusher go without saying. The most important beneficial factor for using MeMe Crusher is the ability to gain viral web traffic to a website on demand - thus resulting in backlinks and higher profits. Meme Crusher is the first of it's kind and it's launch is already well anticipated by webmasters across the globe.



MemeCrusher

