Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading online press release distribution company, is honored to announce Free Press Release Distribution Services for the Veteran's of the United States Military. The Free "Bronze Package" offer expired on Memorial Day and the number of free submissions are limited.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, honoring the counties Veteran's with free services is the least we could do as a business. We want to help Veteran run businesses as much as possible to help them be successful in this wonderful country." The free press release submission offer will allow some Veterans of the U.S. military get their press releases see on Google News, Bing News, Ask.com, RecentGlobalNews.com and more at no cost. Normally, these press release services cost $19.00.



The number of releases available are limited to a first come first serve basis. Rebekah Hudson states' "We wish we had the capacity to offer this free press release offer to every Veteran that wants to get their news see around the world, unfortunately we just do not have the capacity. We're already seeing record amounts of new clients each day. That said, we can always sacrifice for the brave man and women of the U.S. Military, as they have done so much more for us."



For more infomration on Memorial Day and how to participate in the free press release offer, Veterans are ask to visit GoogleNewsSubmit.com.