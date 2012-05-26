Memorial Day Savings: EzCheckPrinting PC Cheque Writer Free Through TrialPay

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Check printing software provider Halfpricesoft.com has announced their Memorial Day promotion of the new edition of ezCheckPrinting check writer software which is available to small businesses free through TrialPay offers.



ezCheckPrinting check writer comes with many flexible options to suit the needs of each customer. User can have the flexibility to print quality personalized bank checks with logo immediately in a secure environment. And a user is never left with stacks of unused preprinted checks when his bank changes names or he moves to a new address.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



With this new 2012 edition of check writer software, user can



- print the personalized checks with logo and MICR code on blank check paper in house

- print the pre-printed QuickBooks compatible blank check with logo and MICR code in house

- print the pre-approved check draft to receive payment faster by phone, fax and internet

- support an unlimited number of accounts and checks at no extra charge



EzCheckPrinting eliminates customers’ need to purchase expensive pre-printed blank checks in order to print checks and check stubs. Payroll managers and business owners can print directly to blank check paper and skip the expense and waiting period for pre-printed checks. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



With license keys from as little as $39 (Free through TrialPay offer) per installation, ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks accessible to any size business. And now users can even get it for free through TrialPay offers. TrialPay is the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers, signing up with Netflix, buying clothes from Gap or signing up for an American Express credit card. With thousands to choose from, there's a TrialPay offer for everyone.



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Other free offers from halfpricesoft.com include:



- ezCheckPersonal, check writer software for family users

- ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance and Leave Tracking Software

- W2 and 1099 red forms

- Blank check stock for business users or personal users

- Barcode printing software



Never order the expensive checks from bank. This new improved ezCheckPrinting software can save business time and money in the down economy.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and other free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.