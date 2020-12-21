Memorial Green Custom Homes and Towne Court Custom Homes Are Under Development by Davis Group Houston Home Builders

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Memorial Green custom homes are under development in a prime gated community location that will see luxury single-family homes surrounded by extensive green spaces with walkable amenities, premium finishes, and generous living spaces with a focus on energy efficiency. The floorplans for the Davis Group Memorial Green homes include 'The Winston', 5224 sq. ft. which includes a pantry and mudroom on the first floor as well as an open concept kitchen and family room area. On entering the front porch, the foyer will lead to a dining room area to the left and a library to the right. A 3 car garage offers plenty of room at the back of the home. Upstairs on the second floor, a breakfast bar area opens onto the master porch directly above the front porch with a luxurious master bathroom an impressive 18' by 19' in dimension with a master closet which is 20' by 14', adjacent to the conveniently located utility room. Floor plans for some of the other Davis Group homes under construction include dens, lofts, terraces, and optional elevators. Nestled on Memorial Drive, the upscale community is set to blend luxury urban living with local amenities while retaining a prime location near Uptown, the Inner Loop, Downtown, and many of Houston's fine dining establishments and retail outlets.



Houston home remodeling can be a preferred choice to building a custom home from scratch when homeowners find they have the perfect location and nearly everything works for the household if only a few modifications were made. Remodeling can be done in one area of the house or across many rooms. It offers the chance to reinvent a dated space, to upgrade to premium materials, to introduce more light into the home, to open up sightlines, to improve energy efficiency, and to embark on a design adventure in partnership with a building team. Davis Group brings decades of experience to each project and is able to handle the process from initial consultation to the final walkthrough, ensuring the home is compliant with the State of Texas Energy Standard. Superior customer service and a reputation for excellence and fine craftsmanship underpin a hassle-free approach to any size of remodeling project, from remodeling a kitchen to an entire home renovation. Where a home functions perfectly on the inside but lacks curb appeal, an exterior makeover can add to the resale value for the future. A complimentary consultation starts the conversation to transform a Houston house into a dream home. For design inspiration and a gallery of past projects, visit the Davis Group website or social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056