Memorial Green Custom Homes by the Davis Group Will Combine Houston Luxury Living with a Lock-and-Leave Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Within Phase Two of the Memorial Green Homes roadmap, Davis Group home builders recently announced they have acquired four additional lots. Memorial Green custom homes have a prime location within a gated community, part of an upscale Houston community which creates a unique synergy between boutique offices, high-end retail outlets, eclectic restaurants, and luxury residences, a thoughtfully planned walkable development in the heart of Memorial, Houston, Texas. The ultimate in 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle, the luxurious single-family Memorial custom homes average between 2,500-6,500+/- square feet with prices ranging from $950,000 to $2,500,000+. Memorial is a popular choice for growing families with some of the best public, private, and international schools in the Houston area. Easy access to local highways such as the I-10, 610, and Beltway 8 shaves off precious minutes in a daily commute.



In addition to building custom homes, Davis Group also brings its considerable expertise to Houston home remodeling projects. Decades of experience and a network of local contacts are leveraged to re-imagine a unique space, updating an entire home or a part of the home to a contemporary, sleek, open-concept floor plan or bringing in design inspiration from across the globe and across the centuries. Traditional-looking homes can be streamlined and brought up to date with the latest in energy-saving technology or smart home automation. A custom home or living space should live up to its name, a truly unique and customized aesthetic which begins with an initial consultation with the client to start the planning journey, understanding the complexities from high-level concepts down to the goals in how a home will be enjoyed and the small details which can make a big difference. Ideas and inspiration can come from social media, magazines, a neighbor's home, the Davis Group Portfolio on their website, or even the imagination of a client who looks to create something innovative and unique. The home should blend into the neighborhood, and the initial plan may shift and change as the project progresses. Flexibility to pivot as required and respect for the budget are paramount in a successful build.



With Davis Group, the builder-homeowner relationship continues beyond the final walk-through, they are perfectly placed and available to provide advice and direct referrals as required to ensure the house becomes a home.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond.



For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to bathroom remodeling and Houston kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Towne Court Custom Homes for sale, contact details follow:

Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056