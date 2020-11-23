Memorial Green Custom Homes Combine Luxury Single-Family Urban Homes in an Exclusive Gated Community with a Lock-and-Leave Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Memorial Green custom homes are under development around a central park area and plenty of green spaces. Within an exclusive gated community, the single-family homes range in size from 2,500 sq ft to over 6,500 sq ft. Davis Group home builders will bring their signature style and experience to the design of the homes with particular attention to premium finishes and generous living spaces. A hot topic for homeowners is energy efficiency, and high energy efficient materials and appliances throughout the home is one of the primary areas of focus. Memorial Green homes will range in price from $950,000 to $2,500,000+.



Whilst there is nothing quite like building and designing a custom home from scratch to your unique specifications, often the home which is already being lived in retains the perfect location, keeps you close to family, friends, the local school and neighbors, holds great memories, or is a short commute to work, but has ceased to function efficiently for a growing or expanded family group. Children may need more space around the house or perhaps they have moved out to college and now their space can be better utilized. Sometimes it is not the family dynamic that prompts a change in the home but a willingness to update and embrace some of the more contemporary design styles seen on home renovation shows on TV, featured in lifestyle magazines, or seen during a visit to a neighbor's newly renovated property. Home design trends change over time so what appeared modern when the house was bought can now look outdated, even when it is not particularly worn and weathered.



At times like these, the Davis Group team can begin a Houston home remodeling project with an initial consultation. What areas of the home are being targeted? Is the goal to open up the spaces and change the sightlines within the house or to update the finishes, perhaps swapping out tile for dark hardwood floors, or renovating the whole of a bathroom suite to have a spa-like soaker tub. Home remodeling projects aren't restricted to the interior. Davis Group also showcases an impressive portfolio of outdoor design features including spas, pools, outdoor kitchens, loggias, and patios. From classic Mediterranean influences through transitional architecture to sophisticated and contemporary construction with a focus on sleek lines and natural light-filled spaces, projects will be managed with meticulous attention to detail and in accordance with the requirements needed to be compliant and certified to meet the State of Texas Energy Standard. Davis Group also works on commercial renovations as well as historical home restorations. Remodeling and renovation projects with the Davis Group are smooth, transparent, and enjoyable.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Tanglewood custom homes, Memorial custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Towne Court Custom Homes for sale, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056