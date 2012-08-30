Memorial Jewelry Ashes Site Everlasting Memories Adds New Line of Cremation Pendants

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- There are many ways to honor a family member, loved one or pet when they pass away, from holding a memorial service to having a portrait of them painted. Some people even choose to throw a celebration to remember the good times and commemorate their life.



Memorial jewelry ashes are becoming an increasingly popular way to keep a departed loved one close at heart.



Online retailer Everlasting Memories has just added a few new lines of top quality, tasteful cremation jewelry, including heart cremation pendants and photo pendants. The site helps families and individuals remember their loved ones with their wide range of memorial jewelry and products, including photo engraved jewelry, cremation urns, pet cremation jewelry and urns, headstones, flag cases, memorial rocks, cremation art, cremation diamonds and much more.



The company’s new heart shaped memorial jewelry comes in glass, crystal, sterling silver and 14 karat gold and allows people to look stylish while keeping their loved one’s ashes with them at all times. Whether a person is looking for a sleek and simple heart pendant or would like their heart cremation jewelry to be adorned with gemstones, Everlasting Memories features what they need, at an affordable price.



For those people who would like to include an image of their loved one on their jewelry, the site’s new photo pendants offer the perfect solution. Available in a large selection of shapes and materials, all of the company’s photo lockets are customizable and hold a small amount of ashes.



Everlasting Memories prides themselves on offering the highest quality and most competitively priced cremation jewelry and products.



According to the company, “Many of these products are the exact same products you will find that cemeteries and funeral homes offer. We are offering you the same quality product at a more reasonable cost. Our goal is to make your difficult decisions as easy and effortless as we possibly can and to also provide you the option of doing it from the comfort and convenience of your own home.”



The site also features a host of discount cremation jewelry, giving people the ability to forever remember their loved ones at a fraction of the cost.



About Everlasting Memories

Everlasting Memories is an online retailer featuring high quality memorial jewelry and products at affordable prices. As a family-run business, the company understands the importance of family and friends and how devastating it can be to lose someone. The company’s mission is the to help families remember their loved ones with tasteful, stylish jewelry and urns.