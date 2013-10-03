Oregon State Elks to Donate Thousands to Oregon WWII Foundation

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- On Saturday, October 12, at 11:30 a.m., the Oregon State Elks Association will present a check to the Oregon WWII Memorial Foundation (the Foundation) at the Red Lion Inn at 3301 Market Street NE in Salem. The future Memorial’s centerpiece, a 33-ft tall granite obelisk, will be on display, making for a dramatic backdrop.



Oregon State Elk’s Club president Carl Lino will present the check, a result of funds raised from the statewide sale of lapel pins. More than 200 people from 54 lodges will be present. The check presentation is open to the public.



About the Oregon WWII Memorial Foundation

Founded in 2011, the solitary objective of Oregon World War II Memorial Foundation is to erect a WWII Memorial featuring a 33-ft, five-sided granite monument on the grounds of the Oregon State Capitol in June 2014. The Foundation’s goals are threefold: 1) Honor the men and women of Oregon who t protected our State and our Nation in a war theater or on the home front; 2) Educate Oregonians of all ages on the war’s impact on the state; and 3) Remember the courage, shared sacrifice, honor, sense of duty to country, and community that characterized the spirit of the time and that continues to provide lessons for today. The foundation is nearly 90 percent to goal. For more information, visit: www.oregonwwiimemorial.com



About The Elks

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America is one of the oldest and largest fraternal organizations in the country. Since its inception in 1868, the Order of Elks has grown to include more than 800,000 men and women in more than 2,000 communities. The BPO Elks is committed to the ideals of charity and patriotism. To that end, Elks have now disbursed, over the course of the Order's history, more than $3.6 billion in cash, goods, and services to the nation's youth, its veterans, the disadvantaged and handicapped, and to individuals and groups in support of patriotic and civic programs. Annually the BPO Elks give more than $200 Million in this fashion, and the Order ranks as one of the largest private providers of college scholarships in the nation.