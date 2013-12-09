Memorize Times Table Easily Using the Times Table Application

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Remembering the times table is a difficult task for school-going children. Children can get punished for this, and it makes studies rather disappointing and irritating for kids.



Media Freeware has developed an application called the Times Table to help children memorize their tables easily. This application helps to create a times table easily according to the specified requirements, in a few steps. To create the Times Table, the start, end values and the size should be chosen. The application can print numbers to a maximum of 900.



The Times Table can be used conveniently by taking a printout and hanging this on the wall. Otherwise, the child can carry it to school or anywhere else to refer when needed.



This software can be downloaded and installed by professionals as well as individuals with very little computer knowledge, without any confusion. The website Download.com provides facilities to download the Times Table free of cost, in a few simple steps. A number of users have given positive reviews and comments about this software via the website.



A user of the Times Table says, “It is necessary for children to learn math when in primary school. It is easy to download and install in a few steps.”



The Times Table requires any one of the operating systems like Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 and 8. People can download it with specifications consisting of version 1.0 and file size 1.31 K. This user-friendly application appears to be reliable and offers results quickly.



To get more information about the Times Tables, visit http://download.cnet.com/Times-Table/3000-2053_4-75984545.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a software development company that provides user-friendly solutions to customers. The company has a of team programmers who build applications in accordance with the needs of customers. It aims to solve problems by providing useful solutions, giving emphasis on quality. In addition to the Times Table application, the company has tools such as the Free Password Manager and Media Player.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

URL: http://www.mediafreeware.com

Support website: http://www.mediafreeware.com/contact-us.html