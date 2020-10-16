Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Memory Chips Market Research Report provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Memory Chips market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of the Memory Chips market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The global memory chips market was worth $ 109.02 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% and reach $241.05 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Memory Chips Market: Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Intel, Transcend Information, Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., NXP, Broadcom.



Asia Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market.



The memory chip market covered in this report is segmented by type into volatile, nonvolatile. It is also segmented by application into laptop/PCs, camera, smartphone.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the memory chip market. An increase in sales of electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets leads to an increase in the generation and consumption of digital content and require memory chips to store data. For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world is expected to reach 6 billion by 2020, i.e. eight people out of 10 will own a smartphone by 2020, eventually driving the revenues of memory chip manufacturing companies. This increasing use of smartphones is expected to increase the necessity to store data, hence driving the memory chip market.



Corruption of memory chip restrains the growth of the memory chip market. The corruption of the memory chip leads to the loss of all the data stored in the memory cards. Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card. Additionally, reasons such as shooting and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on a low battery could lead to the corruption of the memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip. Therefore, the risk of losing data due to the corruption of memory chips hampers the growth of the market.



Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips. Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors. In 2018, Samsung Electronics announced mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (?s). This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50?s. Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.



In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for $10 billion. This acquisition will help Infineon Technologies AG to serve a broad range of applications. This transaction will initiate further increase the potential of growth in automotive, industrial, and internet of things (IoT) markets and make the business model of Infineon stronger. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation., based out of USA, manufactures various digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Memory Chips market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Memory Chips market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Memory Chips market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Memory Chips market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Memory Chips market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



