Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Memory Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2016 - Portable Gadgets Such as Smartphones, Tablet PCs and Ultrabooks to Boost Demand for Mobile DRAM and NAND Flash" provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the memory IC industry. The report covers industry dynamics, information on the sales revenue and sales volume of the memory ICs, and the key suppliers. The report also provides product type-based, region-based and end-application based forecasts up to 2016, as well as forecasts for the overall DRAM, SRAM and flash memory markets. The markets for memory ICs in IT/computers, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and automobiles applications are also discussed.
The increasing application of memory ICs in portable gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and ultrabooks is expected to boost the market. The emerging areas of application of memory ICs are in the medical and automobile sectors.
Scope
- The market size of memory ICs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, using historical data from 2004 to 2011. A forecast is also given to 2016.
- A discussion of key players for 2011.
- The market size of DRAM, SRAM and flash memory in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, using historical data from 2004 to 2011. A forecast is also given to 2016.
- Market analysis for key regions such as Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the overall memory IC market, DRAM market and flash memory market.
- Market analysis for key application areas such as IT/Computers, Communications, Consumer Electronics, and Industrial and Automobiles for the overall memory IC market, DRAM market and flash memory market.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Samsung Electronics, Hynix, Micron Technology, Nanya Technology, Toshiba and Cypress.
- A comprehensive view of the global memory ICs market using Porter's five forces analysis.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Exploit growth opportunities in the global memory ICs market.
- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various memory IC chipsets.
- Develop business strategies from Porter's five forces analyses.
- Identify key growth markets for your products.
- Know the demand potential of the memory ICs Market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Nanya Technology Corporation
