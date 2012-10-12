Memphis Based Internet Marketing Company Announces New Commission Sales Program

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Grizzly Internet Marketing has announced a new commission-model sales program where anyone can make money simply by referring Grizzly marketing and web design services to their friends, family and colleagues.



Grizzly offers complete solutions for marketing-focused website design, online advertising, email marketing, social media campaigns, online reputation management, conversion testing and much more.



The majority of Grizzly’s services are targeted at increasing the online exposure of small to medium sized businesses. It doesn’t matter if you’re a plumber, an electrician, a bakery, financial company, or anything. Grizzly has the tools and the knowledge to take your company to the top.



When you refer someone to Grizzly, you’ll receive 20% of the initial sale amount. Grizzly also pays 10% on all recurring transactions so not only will you receive 20% of the initial sale, you’ll also receive 10% of the monthly recurring fee for the lifetime of the customer.



You can make an entire living just by referring business to Grizzly Internet Marketing.



For more information, visit http://www.grizzlyinternetmarketing.com/grizzly-referral-program/



About Grizzly Internet Marketing

Grizzly Internet Marketing is an online marketing , advertising and design company located in Memphis, TN. It was founded by Cullen Powell, a well-regarded public figure in the internet marketing industry who has helped thousands of businesses exponentially increase their bottom line.



Memphis Internet Marketing – http://www.grizzlyinternetmarketing.com



CONTACT:

Cullen Powell

Grizzly Internet Marketing

901-215-8918

mail@letsgogrizzly.com

http://www.grizzlyinternetmarketing.com/